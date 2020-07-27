Advertisement

Woodstock pool stays open with new precautions in place

The Woodstock Recreation Center pool has remained open this summer.
The Woodstock Recreation Center pool has remained open this summer.(WCAX)
By Adam Sullivan
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 5:26 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WOODSTOCK, Vt. (WCAX) - In addition to escaping to the beach to beat the heat this summer, some people are flocking to their local public pools. But for those that are open, there are noticeable new health and safety guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“It’s a really hot day and the pool is cool,” explained Claire Beirne-Freiman, one of the kids enjoying the Woodstock Recreation Center’s pool Monday.

The decision to open the pool was not made lightly, but the center’s Gail Deveine says the facility provides an important function for the community. “Not just for open swim, but swim team practice. And our day camp absolutely loves coming to the pool every day,” she said.

There are some noticeable changes. There’s only one way in and out. Capacity is limited, and a two-hour time limit is in place for busy days.

“Wearing mask in. Obviously, no masks in the water -- it’s not safe. Our lifeguards have been great about it and if people have come when we hit capacity and had to wait they have been incredibly patient,” Deveine said.

Not all community pools are opening this season. Lebanon’s city pool remains closed because of staffing and safety concerns.

Families swimming on this sweltering day in Woodstock say they appreciate the added precautions in place. “There is hand sanitizer all around. I know they disinfect, so I feel pretty confident,” said Kerilyn Ganzenmuller of Tunbridge.

And the kids sat they feel pretty cool, especially when they explain what they would be doing otherwise. “At home wishing I were in the pool,” said Beirne-Freiman.

Pool officials say another change is no season passes due to the limited occupancy and delayed start.

