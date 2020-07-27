BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It has been another hot and very humid day, but there is some relief on the way!

First up, it will be another muggy night tonight, with the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms.

On Tuesday, we can expect more showers and thunderstorms in the morning, mainly in our central and southern areas as the cold front part of this system moves through the region. The sun will be back in the afternoon, and the humidity will drop back to more reasonable levels. Phew!

Wednesday and Thursday our temperatures will be back in the upper 70s and low 80s, closer to normal for this time of year. It won’t be as oppressive as it has been today, but it will still be a little bit humid. There will also be a chance for a few showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, each afternoon as an upper level low pressure area drifts along to our north.

We have some much better weather in store for us for the tail end of July into the first weekend of August!

