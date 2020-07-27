Advertisement

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

By Gary Sadowsky
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 7:25 AM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! This new work week is going to get off to a hot, muggy, and possibly stormy start.

An approaching frontal system will bring some scattered showers & thunderstorms today. They will be widely scattered about, but the storms that do form could be on the strong side, with locally heavy downpours and strong wind gusts. It will also be hot & muggy today. The Heat Index (feels like temperature) will be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Take it easy today.

It will still be muggy overnight with the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms.

On Tuesday, showers & thunderstorms in the morning will be mainly in our central & southern areas as the cold front part of this system comes through from NW to SE. That will clear out the skies as we go through the afternoon and the humidity will be coming back down to more reasonable levels.

Temperatures will be closer to normal for Wednesday & Thursday. It will still be humid, but only moderately so. And there will still be a chance for a few showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, each afternoon as an upper level low pressure area drifts along to our north.

Then there will be a stretch of some nice summer weather for Friday and into the first weekend of August.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on any thunderstorms today that look like they might be getting out of hand, and keep you up-to-the-minute, on-air, online, and on your mobile device. -Gary

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Forecast

Morning Weather Webcast

Updated: moments ago
Gary has the latest forecast.

Forecast

Hot and very humid on Monday, with possible strong thunderstorms.

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dave Busch
Hot and humid for Monday, with possible strong to severe thunderstorms during the afternoon. It turns less humid later in the week.

Forecast

Hot and very humid on Monday, with possible strong thunderstorms.

Updated: 8 hours ago
|
By Dave Busch
Hot and humid, with possible strong to severe thunderstorms on Monday. It will turn less humid later in the week.

Forecast

Hot and humid Monday, with possible severe thunderstorms.

Updated: 13 hours ago
|
By Dave Busch
The heat index will range from 95 to 100 degrees in spots on Monday, so take it easy if you're outdoors. Also, strong to severe thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon and evening. It will become less humid later in the week.

Latest News

Forecast

Quiet today, and noticeably more humid.

Updated: 22 hours ago
|
By Dave Busch
A bit hotter, and more humid today. Monday will be especially humid, with scattered showers and thunderstorms. It turns cooler later in the week.

Forecast

Hot and humid weather returns, and some active weather to start the week.

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 8:08 PM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
Sunday will be hot and more humid. Showers and thunderstorms will be scattered about Monday and Tuesday.

Forecast

A decent, quiet weekend, though ending hot and humid.

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 7:55 AM EDT
|
By Dave Busch
Quiet weather this weekend, and turning hot and humid.

Forecast

Late Night Weather Webcast

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 12:14 AM EDT
Late Night Weather Webcast

Forecast

Saturday Evening Weather Webcast

Updated: Jul. 25, 2020 at 12:00 AM EDT

Forecast

Your MAX Advantage Forecast

Updated: Jul. 24, 2020 at 7:22 PM EDT
|
By Sharon Meyer
A beautiful summer weekend ahead but the heat and humidity will be back!