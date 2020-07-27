BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Monday, everyone! This new work week is going to get off to a hot, muggy, and possibly stormy start.

An approaching frontal system will bring some scattered showers & thunderstorms today. They will be widely scattered about, but the storms that do form could be on the strong side, with locally heavy downpours and strong wind gusts. It will also be hot & muggy today. The Heat Index (feels like temperature) will be in the upper 90s to near 100 degrees. Take it easy today.

It will still be muggy overnight with the chance for a few showers or thunderstorms.

On Tuesday, showers & thunderstorms in the morning will be mainly in our central & southern areas as the cold front part of this system comes through from NW to SE. That will clear out the skies as we go through the afternoon and the humidity will be coming back down to more reasonable levels.

Temperatures will be closer to normal for Wednesday & Thursday. It will still be humid, but only moderately so. And there will still be a chance for a few showers, and possibly a thunderstorm, each afternoon as an upper level low pressure area drifts along to our north.

Then there will be a stretch of some nice summer weather for Friday and into the first weekend of August.

Your MAX Advantage Weather Team will be keeping a close eye on any thunderstorms today that look like they might be getting out of hand, and keep you up-to-the-minute, on-air, online, and on your mobile device. -Gary

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.