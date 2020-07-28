Advertisement

A hot weekend on the way, especially Sunday.

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 4:45 PM EDT|Updated: Jul. 18, 2020 at 4:44 PM EDT
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - High pressure will give us plenty of sunshine today. It will be fairly hot, with highs in the mid to upper 80s, and a few spots near 90 degrees. Dewpoints will be in the 60s. The really hot day will be Sunday. Expect highs in the low to mid 90s, with a few spots possibly reaching the upper 90s. With dewpoints in the 60s, the heat index will range from 95 to 101 degrees...definitely a day to take it easy if you’re outdoors. A cold front will start to approach New York by early evening, with the possibility of strong thunderstorms. Showers and thunderstorms will continue into Monday morning as the cold front moves through. Monday afternoon will be dry and cooler, though still very warm.

Tuesday will be a nice summer day, with partly sunny skies. Wednesday will be a little unsettled, with a few afternoon showers or thunderstorms. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected Thursday.

Friday will be another dry, pleasant day. High temperatures for the latter half of the week will be close to average...in the low 80s.

