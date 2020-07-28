AG: ‘Grandparent scam’ making the rounds

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Grandparents around our region are getting scammed out of thousands of dollars.

Vermont authorities say the “grandparent scam” has been around for years but there has been a recent spike in reported cases. Scammers pretend to be their grandchildren in desperate need of financial help -- whether it’s an emergency hospital visit, stuck in jail, or stranded overseas.

A recent victim was talked out of $14,000 until the state officials stepped in. Vermont Attorney General T.J. Donovan believes COVID has something to do with it.

"Being isolated, being alone makes you vulnerable in a whole lot of ways, certainly vulnerable to these certain types of scams, because you're pulling on people's heart strings, and of course people want to help. Vermonters are a helping, caring, and loving community," Donovan said.

If you or your loved one gets a call, confirm the story before you hand over any money, and report the scams to the AG’s office.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.