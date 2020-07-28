App-based drivers win lawsuit over NY unemployment benefits

NEW YORK (AP) - Unemployed drivers for apps like Uber and Lyft must get their unemployment benefits promptly.

That’s what a federal judge ruled Tuesday in a decision that said the state Department of Labor had 45 days to clear a backlog.

U.S. District Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall granted a preliminary injunction to the plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed in May against the state Department of Labor.

The lawsuit said app-based drivers were not getting their benefits at the amounts they were due, either because of delays or denials.

In a statement, the Department of Labor said it was “closely reviewing the decision and considering all of our options.”

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)