App-based drivers win lawsuit over NY unemployment benefits

(WCAX)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
NEW YORK (AP) - Unemployed drivers for apps like Uber and Lyft must get their unemployment benefits promptly.

That’s what a federal judge ruled Tuesday in a decision that said the state Department of Labor had 45 days to clear a backlog.

U.S. District Judge LaShann DeArcy Hall granted a preliminary injunction to the plaintiffs in a lawsuit filed in May against the state Department of Labor.

The lawsuit said app-based drivers were not getting their benefits at the amounts they were due, either because of delays or denials.

In a statement, the Department of Labor said it was “closely reviewing the decision and considering all of our options.”

