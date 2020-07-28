Board approves termination of Windsor School principal

WINDSOR, Vt. (WCAX) - The Mount Ascutney School District Board has approved the termination of Tiffany Riley as principal of the Windsor School, pending an evidentiary hearing.

Riley has been on paid leave since making comments online about the Black Lives Matter movement. She recently wrote, “I firmly believe that Black Lives Matter, but I DO NOT agree with the coercive measures taken to get to this point...”

She went on to write that she does not think people should be made to feel they have to choose the black race over the human race.

“While I understand the urgency to feel compelled to advocate for black lives, what about our fellow law enforcement? What about all others who advocate for and demand equity for all?” Riley wrote.

Board Chair Elizabeth Burrows sent out the announcement of Riley’s termination on Monday night but declined to make any comments saying ‘I have none at this time. '

Riley’s hearing will take place within 15 days.

