Champlain Valley School District Superintendent stepping down

Elaine Pinckney
Elaine Pinckney(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:26 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The superintendent of the Champlain Valley School District is stepping down.

After 15 years as superintendent, Elaine Pinckney has announced her intention to retire next June.

Pinckney says she’s grateful for her time in the district and points to achievements such as guiding schools through financial challenges and creating unified systems.

She says she’s ready to lead for her final year on what will be a challenging school session.

The search for her replacement begins now.

