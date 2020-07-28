Cities push to increase self-response census rates

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new push to increase census participation this year.

Cities and counties across the U.S. are competing in a regional challenge this week to determine who can push a greater self-response rate. One way to increase self-response rates is through census mobile questionnaire assistance events. You’ll find them all across Chittenden County this week.

One was held at the Center of Recreation and Education on Allen Street in Burlington on Monday.

Here’s a list of events to be held this week:

7/28/2020 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stratton Refuse and Recycle Center located at 8 Town Garage in West Wardsboro

7/28/2020 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. City Market located at 82 S. Winooski Ave. in Burlington

7/28/2020 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. City Market located at 82 S. Winooski Ave. in Burlington

7/29/2020 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. City of Burlington Community and Economic Development Office located at 20 Allen St. in Burlington

7/29/2020 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Champlain Islands Farmers’ Market located at 501 US-2 in South Hero

7/29/2020 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Moonrise Cinemas located at 278 Roaring Brook Rd. in Barton

7/30/2020 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mountain Market Place located at 5700 VT-100 in Londonderry

7/30/2020 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stratton Refuse and Recycle Center located at 8 Town Garage in West Wardsboro

7/30/2020 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Newport City Fire Department located at 350 Western Ave. in Newport

7/31/2020 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Agency of Human Services located at 21 Metro Way in Barre

7/31/2020 noon to 2 p.m. Agency of Human Services located at 36 Oxbow Dr. in Bradford

7/31/2020 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. West Townshend Farmers Market located at 6573 VT Route 30 in West Townshend

7/31/2020 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fairfax Farmers Market located at 1210 Main St. in Fairfax

8/1/2020 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wilmington Antique and Flea Market located at 236 VT-9 in Wilmington

8/1/2020 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Middlebury Farmers Market located at 530 Exchange St. in Middlebury

8/1/2020 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mountain Market Place located at 5700 VT-100 in Londonderry

8/1/2020 9 a.m. to noon Town of Stowe located at 137 Main Street in Stowe

8/1/2020 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Champlain Islands Farmers’ Market located at 185 US-2 in Grand Isle

8/1/2020 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Moonrise Cinemas located at 278 Roaring Brook Rd. in Barton

8/2/2020 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wilmington Antique and Flea Market located at 236 VT-9 in Wilmington

As of now, Chittenden County has the highest self-response rate at 71.8%, followed by Addison County at 63% and Franklin County at 61%.

