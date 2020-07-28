Advertisement

Cities push to increase self-response census rates

FILE PHOTO: U.S. 2020 CENSUS
FILE PHOTO: U.S. 2020 CENSUS(Gray tv)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 1:42 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - There’s a new push to increase census participation this year.

Cities and counties across the U.S. are competing in a regional challenge this week to determine who can push a greater self-response rate. One way to increase self-response rates is through census mobile questionnaire assistance events. You’ll find them all across Chittenden County this week.

One was held at the Center of Recreation and Education on Allen Street in Burlington on Monday.

Here’s a list of events to be held this week:

7/28/2020 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stratton Refuse and Recycle Center located at 8 Town Garage in West Wardsboro

7/28/2020 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. City Market located at 82 S. Winooski Ave. in Burlington

7/28/2020 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. City Market located at 82 S. Winooski Ave. in Burlington

7/29/2020 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. City of Burlington Community and Economic Development Office located at 20 Allen St. in Burlington

7/29/2020 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Champlain Islands Farmers’ Market located at 501 US-2 in South Hero

7/29/2020 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Moonrise Cinemas located at 278 Roaring Brook Rd. in Barton

7/30/2020 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mountain Market Place located at 5700 VT-100 in Londonderry

7/30/2020 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Stratton Refuse and Recycle Center located at 8 Town Garage in West Wardsboro

7/30/2020 2 p.m. to 7 p.m. Newport City Fire Department located at 350 Western Ave. in Newport

7/31/2020 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Agency of Human Services located at 21 Metro Way in Barre

7/31/2020 noon to 2 p.m. Agency of Human Services located at 36 Oxbow Dr. in Bradford

7/31/2020 4 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. West Townshend Farmers Market located at 6573 VT Route 30 in West Townshend

7/31/2020 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Fairfax Farmers Market located at 1210 Main St. in Fairfax

8/1/2020 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wilmington Antique and Flea Market located at 236 VT-9 in Wilmington

8/1/2020 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Middlebury Farmers Market located at 530 Exchange St. in Middlebury

8/1/2020 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Mountain Market Place located at 5700 VT-100 in Londonderry

8/1/2020 9 a.m. to noon Town of Stowe located at 137 Main Street in Stowe

8/1/2020 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Champlain Islands Farmers’ Market located at 185 US-2 in Grand Isle

8/1/2020 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Moonrise Cinemas located at 278 Roaring Brook Rd. in Barton

8/2/2020 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wilmington Antique and Flea Market located at 236 VT-9 in Wilmington

As of now, Chittenden County has the highest self-response rate at 71.8%, followed by Addison County at 63% and Franklin County at 61%.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Missing swimmer found dead in Echo Lake

Updated: 31 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A man is dead after drowning in Echo Lake at Plymouth State Park.

News

Board approves termination of Windsor School principal

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Mount Ascutney School District Board has approved the termination of Tiffany Riley as principal of the Windsor School, pending an evidentiary hearing.

News

State reports Burlington bars ‘doing well’weeks after being cited for non-compliance

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
The Vermont Division of Liquor Control says most bars are following health guidelines, after four Burlington bars were cited for non-compliance earlier this month.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 5 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

Latest News

News

Vermont State Police respond to deadly crashes over the weekend

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Vermont State Police say four people died in three separate crashes over the weekend.

AP

Provider during Vt. inmate death stands by ‘record of service'

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
The company that was providing health care to Vermont inmates when a Black inmate died in November of what the interim head of the Corrections Department said was an undiagnosed tumor in his airway said it stands by its “record of service” in Vermont.

News

AAA: Driving drowsy as dangerous as driving drunk

Updated: 6 hours ago
|
By Kiernan Brisson
The AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety says six to ten percent of all reported crashes across the U.S. involved drowsy driving.

News

Vermonters struggle to stay cool; utilities expect peak demand

Updated: 6 hours ago
People struggled to stay cool on this hot and muggy Monday. Many sought out air conditioning, which had Burlington Electric expecting to see the highest demand for electricity so far this year. Our Kiernan Brisson caught up with people trying to cool off.

News

Middlebury big dig on schedule

Updated: 6 hours ago
A major construction project continues to hurt retail businesses in Middlebury that were already struggling from the coronavirus closures.

News

North Country firefighters battle wildland fires

Updated: 6 hours ago
The dry, hot weather can make conditions ripe for wildfires. Fire crews took on two fires in New York's North Country over the weekend-- one in Ellenburg and one in Altona, where the fire is still burning. Our Kelly O'Brien shows you.