Coast Guard trains with helicopter over Lake Champlain

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The U.S. Coast Guard took to the air over Lake Champlain on Tuesday.

About a dozen members of the Coast Guard used a helicopter for training.

The chopper is based out of Cape Cod and flew here to assist Burlington crews as they worked on methods of rescuing boaters and swimmers while battling the wind and waves.

The Coast Guard says this is key training for all its members.

“It’s very important. The helicopter has a long ride from Cape Cod to Burlington, but as these people move on further in their Coast Guard career, it’s more prevalent on the coast and it’s another signoff for their qualification process,” said Petty Ofc. Eric Dahl of the U.S. Coast Guard.

While the helicopter was in town Tuesday, it has already been over the lake this year. It has been used by the Burlington station for search and rescue missions when needed.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.