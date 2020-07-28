34 states, Puerto Rico, DC must now quarantine in NY, NJ, CT

NEW YORK (AP) - Travelers from 34 states, as well as Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, must now quarantine for 14 days when they travel to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Governors of New York and New Jersey announced Tuesday that Illinois, Minnesota, Puerto Rico and D.C. are now now on the list of states that face quarantine restrictions under a joint travel advisory issued last month.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo has expressed worry for weeks that infection rates in hard-hit New York could once again rise because of travel from high-risk states. Cuomo said .93% of 57,000 tests conducted Monday were positive, and nursing homes and hospitals reported nine people with COVID-19 died.

--

Gov. Andrew Cuomo says the tallies for people hospitalized in New York with the coronavirus are continuing to drop to the lowest levels since the pandemic began.

The Democratic governor said on Saturday that were at least 646 people hospitalized in the state on Friday, a new low since March 18 and down slightly from the previous day. The number of reported deaths in the state rose on Friday by one, to 10.

The true number of cases is likely higher because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

