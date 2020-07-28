Fairfax names fire station for former chief

FAIRFAX, Vt. (WCAX) - Fairfax is naming its fire station after a former chief who devoted decades to the department.

James Field first started at the Fairfax Fire Department in 1976. He worked his way up the ranks, serving as training officer and eventually as chief for 18 years. Field also founded the department’s cadet program and he was instrumental in building the structure that will now bear his name.

"We were looking at the station, doing some research, we found out that 30 years ago Jim laid the foundation, literally laid the foundation of the station. We looked back and one of my senior officers recommended that we dedicate the station to him and I loved the idea," Fairfax Fire Chief Jesse Fleming said. "Being Jim was my first chief it's an honor for me along with my membership to present him with the fire station tonight."

The ceremony is Tuesday at 7 p.m. but it’s by invitation only because of COVID-19.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.