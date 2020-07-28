Advertisement

Governor urges clashing protesters to find unity

Protesters clash on the lawn of the Vermont Statehouse.
Protesters clash on the lawn of the Vermont Statehouse.(Video provided by unnamed protester)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:15 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - A call for unity from top state leaders after a rally in Montpelier to support law enforcement over the weekend was met with opposition.

Vermont is caught in the middle of a nationwide debate about supporting police but also holding them accountable, especially for their treatment of Black people.

On each side-- groups exercising their right to free speech. Amid the tension, state leaders say Vermonters need to take the time to deliberately listen to each other.

A call for unity from Gov. Phil Scott as tensions over the weekend at a pro-police rally reached a boiling point. The pro-police rally on the Statehouse lawn met by Black Lives Matter protesters turned tense.

The governor says he's concerned with the events over the weekend and says the actions of the few don't represent the many.

"But we have to acknowledge that racism exists here in Vermont and that was an example of it," said Scott, R-Vermont.

During the rally, police supporters and Black Lives Matter activists both stood for a moment of silence for George Floyd. But moments later, when a Barre pastor asked for a moment of silence honoring fallen police officers, it did not receive the same treatment from the Black Lives Matter group.

“If I listen to what this person is talking about maybe I’ll have a better understanding of why they feel the way,” said Rep. Kevin “Coach” Christie, D-Hartford.

Christie, a member of the Legislature's Social Equity Caucus, says Black Lives Matter and law enforcement supporters don't need to be in conflict with each other. He says the two groups need to take pause and understand each other.

“That takes some time and intentionality. You have to practice it. It’s easy to let your emotions get the best of you,” Christie said.

The governor agrees, saying Vermonters can and should set aside the rhetoric.

“So we should bring the two sides together and speak with one voice. I hope that’s where we’ll end up where we get through this,” Scott said.

