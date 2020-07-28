Help available for veterans organizations in New Hampshire

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - A plan to help struggling veterans and veteran organizations is now up and running in New Hampshire.

It’s called the Veterans COVID-19 Relief and Support Fund.

Gov. Chris Sununu says the application process is open for the next two weeks.

Organizations like Disabled American Veterans and others that help veterans with housing and transportation can apply. The money is meant to help veterans who are struggling mentally, emotionally, physically and financially.

“The fund is intended to improve outcomes for our veterans by assisting homeless veterans fund housing; helping veterans service programs provide direct services, like financial assistance, or mental health supports; as well as help support local veteran organizations like the American Legion,” said Sununu, R-New Hampshire.

Some $3 million is being made available to organizations.

Click here for application details.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.