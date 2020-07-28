Lack of diversity in Vermont police departments

SOUTH BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As tensions continue to rise and calls to defund police continue, many police departments across the country are looking for ways to make change without losing critical parts of their police force.

Police applications nationwide have dropped, and the South Burlington Police Department is no exception, but Police Chief Shawn Burke says that the quality of the people walking through the door outweighs the quantity.

Burke says he would love to have a police force that directly reflects the demographics of the community that they serve, but they don’t get a lot of diverse applicants.

Skyler Nash from The Vermont Racial Justice Alliance says until Vermont diversifies its population to include more people of color, diversifying police forces across the state will be difficult.

Nash calls on state leaders to invest resources and energy into empowering people of color, which he says would help diversify Vermont.

But both Nash and Burke say there’s work they can do to encourage better police relationships with people of color in their communities.

“We’ve worked locally here with a couple community partners, brought them in, looked at our panel interview questions tried to evoke responses that would somehow be a barometer for someones cultural competency or simple awareness,” said Burke.

Burke says being a police officer these days is about more than just enforcing the law and there must be a focus on community-relationships.

Tune in to Channel 3 This Morning for the full story from our Kevin Gaiss.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.