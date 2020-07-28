Leahy says Republican relief bill doesn’t do enough

WASHINGTON (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy is reacting after Senate Republicans unveiled their latest $3 trillion coronavirus stimulus plan.

The GOP plan announced Monday would reduce the emergency federal unemployment benefit from $600 dollars a week to $200 dollars. The measure would also shield businesses from lawsuits stemming from the pandemic.

The Democratic-led House passed a $3-trillion dollar relief bill back in May.

Leahy says the Republican bill doesn’t do enough. He criticizes what he calls inadequate funding for schools, no new funding for state and local fiscal relief, and says the bill contains billions of dollars for programs unrelated to the coronavirus.

“The Republican proposal is a recipe for continued failure. Failure to get ahead of this virus. Failure to get our business back open and our economy back on track. Failure to protect the American people,” said Leahy in a statement.

