Missing swimmer found dead in Echo Lake

PLYMOUTH, Vt. (WCAX) - A man is dead after drowning in Echo Lake at Plymouth State Park.

Vermont State Police say 77-year-old Thomas Marrone went missing while swimming with his family just hours after 4 p.m. Monday.

After about an hour-long search, crews found Marrone unresponsive in 20 feet of water.

Marrone was pronounced dead at the scene.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Henry Alberico at the Vermont State Police (802)-773-9101.

The Vermont State Police were assisted on scene by Plymouth Volunteer Fire Department, Ludlow Police Department, Vermont Fish & Game, and The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

