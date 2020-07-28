New Hampshire shoppers can use their reusable bags again

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire shoppers will be able to take their reusable bags into stores now.

This comes after Governor Chris Sununu overturns a ban on the bags.

He says he made the decision after looking at the latest data and talking with state health leaders.

He asks people to “be courteous and respectful to retail/grocery workers by cleaning your reusable bags.”

Vermonters are allowed to use reusable bags.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.