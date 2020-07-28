New York sued over licenses that limit gender to ‘M’ or ‘F’

NEW YORK (AP) - A 25-year-old seeking a New York driver’s license with a nonbinary gender identity marker of “X” sued the state in federal court Tuesday.

The lawsuit filed by Lambda Legal on behalf of Sander Saba challenges the state policy limiting gender identity on licenses to male or female.

Saba, a nonbinary transgender New York City resident, said the current policy is discriminatory.

The lawsuit filed in federal court in New York City names Gov. Andrew Cuomo and the commissioner of the state Department of Motor Vehicles as defendants.

The Cuomo administration said it had yet to see the federal complaint.

