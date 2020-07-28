NH authorities investigate if nursing home HVACs contributed to virus outbreaks

CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire health officials are investigating whether ventilation systems contributed to coronavirus outbreaks at more than 30 nursing homes, possibly contributing to multiple deaths of residents.

Governor Chris Sununu Tuesday said the two-week will seek to determine whether air flow and ventilation systems played a role.

“This comprehensive review that is being taken by the department of health and human services and the state fire marshal’s office will analyze things like the current system within each facility, what type of air filtration might exist, how the air flows through the facility, where the facility might have sustained an outbreak, whether it’s on one floor or another,” Sununu said.

If patterns of COVID cases are found to be linked to the air circulation system, he says nursing homes should be able to find ways to more effectively contain the virus.

