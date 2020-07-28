NY bowling alleys stuck in the gutter awaiting word from governor

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Business leaders, lawmakers and bowling enthusiasts gathered at Lucky Strike Lanes in Malone, New York, to discuss how the bowling alley’s closure is hurting the business and the community. Our Kelly O’Brien was there.

Yolanda Reuss is a bowler in Lucky Strike Lanes' Sunday Bowling League. It's a sport she and her husband love to do.

"My husband is disabled, so this is the one thing he can do," Reuss said.

She thinks getting the ball rolling again will help people like her husband.

"There has to be a way for the normality of some sort to come back for the mental health," she said.

It has been 134 days since the bowling alley closed down because of the pandemic. Lucky Strike says it is taking precautions to help strike out COVID-19 but it can't take being closed much longer.

"We have taken this seriously from day one and appreciate the governor's leadership during this time. But now it's time for bowling centers to reopen," said Scott McLaughlin of Lucky Strike Lanes.

"This business, even though it's been shut down, the bills have not stopped. Money has to be paid. You have to earn an income; you can't just let these businesses fall by the wayside," said Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury.

Local lawmakers joined bowling alley owners and business leaders from around the North Country Tuesday to talk about the state of small businesses still being closed.

“We will continue to fight to get these doors open,” said Mayor Andrea Dumas, R-Malone. “We cannot afford to have more small businesses in our community close.”

"The economic activity that businesses generate are fueling the revenues that are going back into the services that government need to provide. This will become a vicious circle if we don't recover businesses," said Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury.

They are making a plea to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-New York, to release some kind of timeline for the businesses left in the gutter. There has been no response to pleas from the bowling association.

"Just give us some guidelines, give us some light at the end of the tunnel. These people deserve that," said Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh.

Lucky Strike Lanes is asking you to show support for having alleys reopened by sending the governor a bowling pin so he gets the message.

