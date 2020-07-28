Advertisement

NY bowling alleys stuck in the gutter awaiting word from governor

The owner of Lucky Strike Lanes in Malone, New York, still awaits word from the governor on when the business can reopen.
The owner of Lucky Strike Lanes in Malone, New York, still awaits word from the governor on when the business can reopen.(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - Business leaders, lawmakers and bowling enthusiasts gathered at Lucky Strike Lanes in Malone, New York, to discuss how the bowling alley’s closure is hurting the business and the community. Our Kelly O’Brien was there.

Yolanda Reuss is a bowler in Lucky Strike Lanes' Sunday Bowling League. It's a sport she and her husband love to do.

"My husband is disabled, so this is the one thing he can do," Reuss said.

She thinks getting the ball rolling again will help people like her husband.

"There has to be a way for the normality of some sort to come back for the mental health," she said.

It has been 134 days since the bowling alley closed down because of the pandemic. Lucky Strike says it is taking precautions to help strike out COVID-19 but it can't take being closed much longer.

"We have taken this seriously from day one and appreciate the governor's leadership during this time. But now it's time for bowling centers to reopen," said Scott McLaughlin of Lucky Strike Lanes.

"This business, even though it's been shut down, the bills have not stopped. Money has to be paid. You have to earn an income; you can't just let these businesses fall by the wayside," said Sen. Betty Little, R-Queensbury.

Local lawmakers joined bowling alley owners and business leaders from around the North Country Tuesday to talk about the state of small businesses still being closed.

“We will continue to fight to get these doors open,” said Mayor Andrea Dumas, R-Malone. “We cannot afford to have more small businesses in our community close.”

"The economic activity that businesses generate are fueling the revenues that are going back into the services that government need to provide. This will become a vicious circle if we don't recover businesses," said Assemblyman Dan Stec, R-Queensbury.

They are making a plea to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, D-New York, to release some kind of timeline for the businesses left in the gutter. There has been no response to pleas from the bowling association.

"Just give us some guidelines, give us some light at the end of the tunnel. These people deserve that," said Assemblyman Billy Jones, D-Plattsburgh.

Lucky Strike Lanes is asking you to show support for having alleys reopened by sending the governor a bowling pin so he gets the message.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

AP

Sununu vetoes dental benefit, protective order, catch-all bills

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Republican Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed three more bills Tuesday, including one that had combined nearly 40 separate pieces of legislation.

AP

New York sued over licenses that limit gender to ‘M’ or ‘F’

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
A 25-year-old seeking a New York driver’s license with a nonbinary gender identity marker of “X” sued the state in federal court Tuesday.

AP

App-based drivers win lawsuit over NY unemployment benefits

Updated: 6 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
Unemployed drivers for apps like Uber and Lyft must get their unemployment benefits promptly.

News

Help available for veterans organizations in New Hampshire

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A plan to help struggling veterans and veteran organizations is now up and running in New Hampshire.

Latest News

News

Governor urges clashing protesters to find unity

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Clash at the Capitol-- are protesters missing the point because of divisive demonstrations? Our Calvin Cutler reports on why the governor is calling for unity.

News

AG: ‘Grandparent scam’ making the rounds

Updated: 51 minutes ago
been around for years but there has been a recent spike in reported cases.

Back To School

Governor orders delayed start for Vermont schools

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Olivia Lyons
It looks like Vermont students will go back to school after Labor Day. Gov. Phil Scott says the two-week delay will give districts more time to prepare for the health and educational needs of students and teachers. Our Olivia Lyons has more on the order and reaction.

News

Vermonters among those receiving mystery seeds in the mail

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
People across the country, including Vermont, are receiving seeds in the mail they say they didn’t order, raising alarms with agriculture officials over potential dangers.

News

Danville community eyeing pricey school ventilation upgrade

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
The health of students and staff is on everyone’s minds as school districts look at reopening plans. In Danville, the cost to keep students safe could be an expensive facility upgrade that the community will have to pay for.

News

Police still investigating gunshots in Williston

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Who fired shots in Williston? Police say they still don't know.