Advertisement

Police still investigating gunshots in Williston

Best Buy in Williston
Best Buy in Williston(WCAX)
By Ike Bendavid
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 5:12 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Who fired shots in Williston? Police say they still don’t know.

Police say multiple shots were fired two weeks ago in the Best Buy parking lot.

Investigators say it’s likely two people were shooting at each other and took off in separate cars.

But they don’t have any good surveillance video or photos and none checked into a hospital with gunshot wounds.

They’re hoping if you know anything, you’ll give them a call.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Vermont schools to reopen September 8

Updated: 7 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Governor Phil Scott and state officials Tuesday reaffirmed plans to reopen schools next month to in-person and hybrid instruction and set a statewide start date of September 8.

News

NH authorities investigate if nursing home HVACs contributed to virus outbreaks

Updated: 30 minutes ago
New Hampshire health officials are investigating whether ventilation systems contributed to coronavirus outbreaks at more than 30 nursing homes, possibly contributing to multiple deaths of residents.

News

NH stores can allow reusable bags

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Single-use bags are no longer required at stores, but masks will be mandatory at many gyms as New Hampshire responds to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Fairfax names fire station for former chief

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Fairfax is naming its fire station after a former chief who devoted decades to the department.

Latest News

News

Coast Guard trains with helicopter over Lake Champlain

Updated: 1 hours ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
The U.S. Coast Guard took to the air over Lake Champlain on Tuesday for training.

News

Raw Video: Sununu press briefing - Pt. 2

Updated: 1 hours ago
Single-use bags are no longer required at stores, but masks will be mandatory at many gyms as New Hampshire responds to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

Raw Video: Sununu press briefing - Pt. 1

Updated: 1 hours ago
Single-use bags are no longer required at stores, but masks will be mandatory at many gyms as New Hampshire responds to the coronavirus pandemic.

News

34 states, Puerto Rico, DC must now quarantine in NY, NJ, CT

Updated: 1 hours ago
Travelers from 34 states, as well as Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia, must now quarantine for 14 days when they travel to New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

AP

NH trooper resigns after being accused of falsifying report

Updated: 1 hours ago
New Hampshire’s attorney general’s office has announced that a state trooper has resigned after he was accused of twice falsifying records.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.