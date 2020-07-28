Police still investigating gunshots in Williston

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Who fired shots in Williston? Police say they still don’t know.

Police say multiple shots were fired two weeks ago in the Best Buy parking lot.

Investigators say it’s likely two people were shooting at each other and took off in separate cars.

But they don’t have any good surveillance video or photos and none checked into a hospital with gunshot wounds.

They’re hoping if you know anything, you’ll give them a call.

