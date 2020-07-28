Advertisement

Remington seeks bankruptcy for 2nd time in as many years

Remington Arms has filed for bankruptcy again.
Remington Arms has filed for bankruptcy again.(Source: AP Graphics)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 9:14 AM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) - Remington Arms, weighed down by lawsuits and retail sales restrictions following the Sandy Hook school massacre, is seeking bankruptcy protection for the second time in as many years.

The nation’s oldest gunmaker listed assets and liabilities of between $100 million and $500 million.

Gun sales have slumped, as they typically do, under a Republican administration, because gun owners are not as compelled to stockpile weapons out of fear that Congress will create tougher gun-control laws.

But the past three years have been particularly volatile, fueled in part by a mass shooting in Las Vegas and other high-profile mass killings that have led retail chains to restrict sales, or removed guns completely from stores.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Coronavirus

Savannah, Georgia, news anchor first in US treated with coronavirus vaccine trial

Updated: 13 minutes ago
Dawn Baker usually delivers the news, but Monday morning, the television anchor in Savannah, Georgia, made news - made history - as the first person in the U.S. to participate in a Phase 3 clinical trial for a vaccine against COVID-19.

News

Welch touts proposed bill on weatherization incentives

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By Calvin Cutler
Vermont's congressional delegation is touting a new bill which-- if passed-- would give incentives to homeowners to weatherize their houses.

National Politics

Ex-FBI agent Strzok due out with book about Trump, Russia

Updated: 25 minutes ago
|
By ERIC TUCKER
Former FBI counterintelligence agent Peter Strzok, who played a key role in the Russia investigation but whose pejorative text messages about Donald Trump during the 2016 campaign made him a target of the president’s wrath, is releasing a book on his concerns the president could be compromised.

National

Fauci says Marlins’ virus outbreak could endanger MLB season

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By STEVEN WINE AP Sports Writer
Their outbreak continued to disrupt Major League Baseball’s schedule Tuesday, the sixth day of the pandemic-delayed season.

Latest News

News

Vt. police departments challenged by diversity in recruitment

Updated: 46 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
The South Burlington Police Chief says he would love to have a police force that directly reflects the demographics of the community that they serve, but they don’t get a lot of diverse applicants.

News

Leahy says Republican relief bill doesn’t do enough

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Senator Patrick Leahy is reacting after Senate Republicans unveiled their $3 trillion plan Monday.

News

Board approves termination of Windsor principal over BLM comments

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Mount Ascutney School District Board has approved the termination of Tiffany Riley as principal of the Windsor School, pending an evidentiary hearing.

News

Missing swimmer found dead in Echo Lake

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A man is dead after drowning in Echo Lake at Plymouth State Park.

National Politics

In House hearing, Barr to condemn ‘violent rioters’ at protests after Floyd death

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick and Michael Balsamo
Barr will say that the violence in Portland, Oregon, and other cities is disconnected from the death of Floyd, which he describes as a “horrible” event that prompted a necessary national reckoning on the relationship between Black men and law enforcement.

National

Goodell sends letter to NFL fans explaining plans for season

Updated: 1 hour ago
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has sent a letter to fans outlining the league’s plans to play during the coronavirus pandemic.