Advertisement

Robot dog gets job at Ford factory

Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:56 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A partnership between a Ford auto plant and Think-Tank Boston Dynamics has resulted in a new job for Fluffy the robot dog.

Fluffy will be digitally mapping the Ford facility by using lasers to scan the facility’s layout, creating digitial blueprints.

The data will help engineers retool the plant for future products. They say it will save time and money and allow new vehicles to be produced sooner.

Ford predicts robots like Fluffy could significantly change the engineering community.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

National Politics

Biden vows to fight racial inequality with economic agenda

Updated: 15 minutes ago
|
By WILL WEISSERT and BILL BARROW
Joe Biden unveiled a plan Tuesday to ensure that the nation’s post-pandemic economic recovery is built around promoting racial equality, promising to dramatically spur investment in Black-owned small businesses and encourage home ownership while closing wealth gaps among minority communities.

News

Woodstock woman wins highway sign message contest

Updated: 27 minutes ago
We have a winner in the state contest for a new message to be displayed on Vermont highway signs!

News

AG: 'Grandparent scam' making the rounds

Updated: 29 minutes ago
Grandparents around our region are getting scammed out of thousands of dollars.

News

NY bowling alleys stuck in the gutter awaiting word from governor

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Business leaders, lawmakers and bowling enthusiasts gathered at Lucky Strike Lanes in Malone, New York, to discuss how the bowling alley’s closure is hurting the business and the community. Our Kelly O’Brien was there.

Latest News

News

Governor urges clashing protesters to find unity

Updated: 33 minutes ago
A call for unity from top state leaders after a rally in Montpelier to support law enforcement over the weekend was met with opposition.

News

Governor orders delayed start for Vermont schools

Updated: 33 minutes ago
I t looks like Vermont students will go back to school after Labor Day. Gov. Phil Scott says the two-week delay will give districts more time to prepare for the health and educational needs of students and teachers. Our Olivia Lyons has more on the governor's executive order and reaction.

National

A partnership between an auto plant and robot-maker has resulted in a new job for a robot dog

Updated: 39 minutes ago
|
A partnership between an auto plant and robot-maker has resulted in a new job for a robot dog.

National Politics

Source: US, Oregon in talks about pulling agents in Portland

Updated: 44 minutes ago
|
By GILLIAN FLACCUS and ANDREW SELSKY and JONATHAN LEMIRE
The mayors of Portland, Oregon, and five other major U.S. cities have appealed to Congress to make it illegal for the federal government to deploy militarized agents to cities that don’t want them.

News

WCAX must temporarily power down over-the-air signal Wednesday

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX will power down our over-the-air signal for part of the day on Wednesday for the safety of crews working at our tower on Mount Mansfield.