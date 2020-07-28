Shelburne Museum set to reopen
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Shelburne Museum will reopen this Thursday.
The museum closed down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The museum's 45-acre grounds and limited buildings will be open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.
You do have to buy tickets in advance. Click here for reopening information.
Related Stories:
Shelburne Museum to reopen after all
For the first time in 73 years, Shelburne Museum won’t open for summer
Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.