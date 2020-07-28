Shelburne Museum set to reopen

SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Shelburne Museum will reopen this Thursday.

The museum closed down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum's 45-acre grounds and limited buildings will be open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

You do have to buy tickets in advance. Click here for reopening information.

