Shelburne Museum set to reopen

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 11:52 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHELBURNE, Vt. (WCAX) - The Shelburne Museum will reopen this Thursday.

The museum closed down in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The museum's 45-acre grounds and limited buildings will be open 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.

You do have to buy tickets in advance. Click here for reopening information.

Shelburne Museum to reopen after all

For the first time in 73 years, Shelburne Museum won’t open for summer

