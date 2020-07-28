State reports Burlington bars ‘doing well’weeks after being cited for non-compliance

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Vermont Division of Liquor Control says most bars are following health guidelines, after four Burlington bars were cited for non-compliance earlier this month.

The report comes a few weeks after four Burlington bars-- Akes’ Place, J.P.‘s Pub, The O.P., and Red Square-- were cited for non-compliance. They were warned their state liquor licenses could be revoked and their businesses shut down if the problem continued. Since then, the Vermont Division of Liquor Control has kept tabs on Vermont businesses operating during the pandemic. The department reports most, if not all, have been doing an exceptional job at following health guidelines.

While the department received a few complaints across the state for compliance issues, officials say this weekend was quiet.

“We do have an anonymous complaint form that people can fill out and we have received them other weekends and other weeks. I didn’t see any this particular weekend,” said Gary Kessler of the Department of Liquor Control.

The department takes this as a good sign that businesses are finding their “new normal” for operating under state health guidelines.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.