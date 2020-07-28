Sununu vetoes dental benefit, protective order, catch-all bills

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) - Republican Gov. Chris Sununu vetoed three more bills Tuesday, including one that had combined nearly 40 separate pieces of legislation.

The stand-alone bills he vetoed would have added a dental benefit to the state’s Medicaid program and would have created a new type of protective order for adult victims of financial exploitation.

Sununu said he supported the concepts behind both measures but objected to the timing of the first and the details of the second.

The third vetoed bill was an omnibus measure that Senate Democrats assembled from 38 bills after House Republicans refused to adjust deadlines because of the coronavirus pandemic.

