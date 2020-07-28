Suspicious fire investigation underway in Newport Center

NEWPORT CENTER, Vt. (WCAX) - Firefighters are investigating a suspicious fire in Newport Center, Vermont.

Flames were found at a two-story home on Niles Road last Friday near midnight.

We’re told it hasn’t been lived in for years, but the homeowners report people going inside on numerous occasions.

It’s unclear what caused the fire, but there is the possibility people who weren’t allowed to be there were inside.

No one was hurt.

