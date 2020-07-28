Advertisement

Tropical storm warning issued for Puerto Rico, Caribbean

The National Hurricane Center's forecast for tropical cyclone 9, a storm system expected to be come a tropical storm, as of 2 p.m. ET Tuesday.
The National Hurricane Center's forecast for tropical cyclone 9, a storm system expected to be come a tropical storm, as of 2 p.m. ET Tuesday.(NHC)
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 3:58 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Forecasters have issued a tropical storm warning for Puerto Rico and other parts of the Caribbean, with a disturbance in the Atlantic expected to soon strengthen into a tropical storm.

The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Tuesday that warnings have been issued for Puerto Rico, the British and U.S. Virgin Islands and numerous other islands.

The storm could eventually reach the U.S. mainland, though the long-term track and intensity are highly uncertain.

The storm is expected to move through the Leeward Islands on Wednesday, and near or over the Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico on Wednesday night.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Danville community eyeing pricey school ventilation upgrade

Updated: moments ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
The health of students and staff is on everyone’s minds as school districts look at reopening plans. In Danville, the cost to keep students safe could be an expensive facility upgrade that the community will have to pay for.

News

Vermont schools to reopen September 8

Updated: 9 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Vermont Governor Phil Scott and state officials Tuesday reaffirmed plans to reopen schools next month to in-person and hybrid instruction and set a statewide start date of September 8.

National

Rep. Grijalva praises passage of conservation bill

Updated: 15 minutes ago

News

Police still investigating gunshots in Williston

Updated: 21 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
Who fired shots in Williston? Police say they still don't know.

National

GOP’s jobless benefit plan could mean delays, states warn

Updated: 24 minutes ago
|
By GEOFF MULVIHILL Associated Press
A Republican proposal to slash the $600 weekly benefit boost for those left jobless because of the coronavirus shutdown could result in weeks or even months of delayed payments in some states.

Latest News

News

NH authorities investigate if nursing home HVACs contributed to virus outbreaks

Updated: 31 minutes ago
New Hampshire health officials are investigating whether ventilation systems contributed to coronavirus outbreaks at more than 30 nursing homes, possibly contributing to multiple deaths of residents.

National

LIVE: Trump holds briefing as virus aid talks intensify

Updated: 49 minutes ago
|
By LISA MASCARO AP Congressional Correspondent
It's unclear whether any agreement can be reached between Congress and President Donald Trump before Friday's deadline for expiring aid.

News

NH stores can allow reusable bags

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Single-use bags are no longer required at stores, but masks will be mandatory at many gyms as New Hampshire responds to the coronavirus pandemic.

National

U.S. Space & Rocket Center launches ‘Save Space Camp’ Campaign

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Nolan Crane and Wade Smith
The U.S. Space & Rocket Center needs more than $1 million in order to keep the doors open past October.

Coronavirus

Alabama Space & Rocket Center in jeopardy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The U.S. Space & Rocket Center needs more than $1 million in order to keep the doors open past October.

News

Fairfax names fire station for former chief

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Fairfax is naming its fire station after a former chief who devoted decades to the department.