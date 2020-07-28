Vermont leaders to provide update on COVID-19 response

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Veront Governor Phil Scott is holding another pandemic press conference with Vermont state health leaders Tuesday morning.

We expect an update on new coronavirus cases, possibly more clarity on the differences between testing for COVID-19. We could also learn more on guidance for reopening schools.

As of Monday, Vermont health officials reported 1,402 coronavirus cases in the state and 56 deaths. A total of 90,617 tests have been conducted, 1,004 travelers are being monitored, 5,053 have completed monitoring and 1,190 have recovered.

