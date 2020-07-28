WCAX must temporarily power down over-the-air signal Wednesday

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Beginning at around 10 a.m., Wednesday, July 29, WCAX is powering down our over-the-air signal until approximately 3 p.m.

This power-down is for the safety of tower crews working at the shared broadcast site on Mount Mansfield. Their work is in advance of replacing the WCAX antenna, which was burned in a fire in November 2019.

WCAX’s online streams, cable and satellite providers should be generally unaffected, but some providers use the WCAX over-the-air signal as the programming source of their system, so those services may also be affected.

We apologize for the inconvenience. There is no alternative to this work window because there is no artificial lighting at the Mount Mansfield site for use overnight. This means that the first requirement for safe work there is daylight.

There is no need to rescan your TV tuner as the signal will return automatically. Rescanning while the signals are turned off will cause your TV tuner to “forget” the channel positions for all off-air channels, which will include WCAX, WFFF, WPTZ and WVNY on July 29.

Click here for more information about the work at our tower.

Related Stories:

WCAX brings in specialized team to help fix transmitter tower

Assessing the damage from WCAX transmission tower fire

Transmission tower fire interrupts Channel 3 broadcast signal

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.