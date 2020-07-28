Woodstock woman wins highway sign message contest

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - We have a winner in the state contest for a new message to be displayed on Vermont highway signs!

The winning message: What’s your hurry? You’re in Vermont!

Anna Megyesi of Woodstock came up with the slogan.

The message will be displayed on road safety signs across the state for the rest of the season.

WCAX partnered with the Vermont Transportation Agency for the message board contest and we are announcing the winner exclusively.

Megyesi talked with us about the idea behind her message.

“When I’m in Vermont and literally if somebody whizzes by me, I’m like, ‘Dude, what’s your hurry? You’re in Vermont. We’re here already. You know, just enjoy it.’ So it just kind of sounded right and fun, so,” she said.

Megyesi’s winning slogan was chosen from more than 600 entries. After narrowing the field to nine finalists, Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn selected Megyesi’s winning message, which was approved by Gov. Phil Scott.

In addition to seeing her words in lights, Megyesi will receive a season vehicle pass to all Vermont State Parks. Congratulations!

