Advertisement

Woodstock woman wins highway sign message contest

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 28, 2020 at 7:33 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - We have a winner in the state contest for a new message to be displayed on Vermont highway signs!

The winning message: What’s your hurry? You’re in Vermont!

Anna Megyesi of Woodstock came up with the slogan.

The message will be displayed on road safety signs across the state for the rest of the season.

WCAX partnered with the Vermont Transportation Agency for the message board contest and we are announcing the winner exclusively.

Megyesi talked with us about the idea behind her message.

“When I’m in Vermont and literally if somebody whizzes by me, I’m like, ‘Dude, what’s your hurry? You’re in Vermont. We’re here already. You know, just enjoy it.’ So it just kind of sounded right and fun, so,” she said.

Megyesi’s winning slogan was chosen from more than 600 entries. After narrowing the field to nine finalists, Transportation Secretary Joe Flynn selected Megyesi’s winning message, which was approved by Gov. Phil Scott.

In addition to seeing her words in lights, Megyesi will receive a season vehicle pass to all Vermont State Parks. Congratulations!

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: moments ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Woodstock woman wins highway sign message contest

Updated: 28 minutes ago
We have a winner in the state contest for a new message to be displayed on Vermont highway signs!

News

AG: 'Grandparent scam' making the rounds

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Grandparents around our region are getting scammed out of thousands of dollars.

News

NY bowling alleys stuck in the gutter awaiting word from governor

Updated: 30 minutes ago
Business leaders, lawmakers and bowling enthusiasts gathered at Lucky Strike Lanes in Malone, New York, to discuss how the bowling alley’s closure is hurting the business and the community. Our Kelly O’Brien was there.

News

Vermonters among those receiving mystery seeds in the mail

Updated: 32 minutes ago
People across the country, including Vermont, are receiving seeds in the mail they say they didn’t order, raising alarms with agriculture officials over potential dangers.

Latest News

News

Governor urges clashing protesters to find unity

Updated: 34 minutes ago
A call for unity from top state leaders after a rally in Montpelier to support law enforcement over the weekend was met with opposition.

News

Governor orders delayed start for Vermont schools

Updated: 34 minutes ago
I t looks like Vermont students will go back to school after Labor Day. Gov. Phil Scott says the two-week delay will give districts more time to prepare for the health and educational needs of students and teachers. Our Olivia Lyons has more on the governor's executive order and reaction.

News

WCAX must temporarily power down over-the-air signal Wednesday

Updated: 54 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX will power down our over-the-air signal for part of the day on Wednesday for the safety of crews working at our tower on Mount Mansfield.

News

NH doctors create tele-hub for COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Céline McArthur and Mike DelDotto
Céline McArthur spoke with Dr. Kate Riddle, a critical care anesthesiologist at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center, about how the collaboration effort began.

News

NH doctors create tele-hub for COVID-19 treatment

Updated: 1 hour ago
New Hampshire doctors have created a tele-intensive care unit hub to collaborate with physicians in rural hospitals so COVID-19 patients across the state can receive needed critical care expertise.