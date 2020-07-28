Your Max Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) -Good Tuesday, everyone! If you have been suffering under the miserable heat & humidity lately, hang on . . . some relief is on the way.

A cold front will be sweeping through from west to east today, and that will bring showers & some thunderstorms, especially in our southern counties during the morning. A few showers & possible thunderstorms may linger into the early afternoon in our eastern areas. Otherwise, skies are going to be clearing out from NW to SE as we go through the rest of the afternoon & evening. Humidity levels will be dropping as drier, more comfortable air works its way in. Tonight will be much more comfortable for sleeping!

Starting on Wednesday, temperatures and humidity levels will be more comfortable, but still very summer-like. An upper level low pressure area just to our north will swing a trough of low pressure through here on Wednesday & Thursday with the chance for a few showers & possible thunderstorms each afternoon.

Then, with high pressure in control of out weather, we are looking at a stretch of nice summer weather from Friday through the first weekend of August. There will be lots of sunshine, and temperatures will be running just a bit above normal (normal high for Burlington is now 81°).

A frontal system will move in with showers & thunderstorms on Sunday night into Monday. -Gary

