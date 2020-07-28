Your Max Advantage Forecast

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - It’s still hot! But the humidity has dropped and that is bringing us some relief!

A cold front pushed that humidity out of the way as it swept through the region from the west. Tonight will be much more comfortable for sleeping!

Wednesday, temperatures and humidity levels will be more comfortable, but temperatures will still reach the low to mid 80s for most of us. An upper level low pressure area just to our north will swing a trough of low pressure through here on Wednesday and Thursday and that will bring us just the chance for a few showers and possible thunderstorms each afternoon.

High pressure will take hold for the end of the week, and we are looking for some great weather for Friday through the weekend! There will be lots of sunshine, and temperatures will be running just a bit above normal, the normal high for Burlington is now 81°.

Our next chance for some rain will arrive with a frontal system Sunday night into Monday. That will bring the chance for some showers and possible thunderstorms,

