Your Max Advantage Forecast

By Dan Dowling
Published: Jul. 27, 2020 at 10:22 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Monday was our seventeenth day reaching 90 degrees or higher in Burlington this year. Hot weather continues on Tuesday, but not quite as warm and not quite as muggy. We’ll run the risk for a few showers and thunderstorms in the morning as a cold front sweeps through from north to south, but drier air will filter in during the afternoon and drop our dewpoints to more comfortable levels by the end of the day.

It will still be a bit unsettled on Wednesday with the chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms. We might see a few showers on Thursday afternoon as well. Our weather is looking a bit nicer again by the end of the week. Friday and Saturday will feature partly to mostly sunny skies and high temperatures in the low to mid 80s. We may be in for another quick warm-up on Sunday.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

