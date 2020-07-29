3 Vermont library staffers resign over COVID reopening plans

WARDSBORO, Vt. (AP) - Three staff members of a small Vermont library have resigned over plans to reopen the library in person.

In a social media post, Wardsboro Library Director Jill Dean says the staff members would have liked to stay with “curbside pickup” for safety reasons, but the library trustees wanted to have the library open.

Dean says she still loves the library and thanked the community for its support. She plans to continue with curbside pickup on Mondays and Thursdays until her last day, Aug. 3.

Library Trustee Carol Backus says the issue will be discussed at an upcoming meeting.

