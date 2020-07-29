Advertisement

Artist stakes claim to wall covered by controversial mural

By Céline McArthur and Mike DelDotto
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The controversial “Everyone Loves a Parade” mural in downtown Burlington will be coming down in a few weeks, following a vote by the city in May, but there’s another older mural under that one with that’s stirred another controversy of its own.

Céline McArthur spoke with Seven Day’s Courtney Lamdin, who wrote about the story in this week’s issue.

