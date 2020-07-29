Berlin Police Chief to retire

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - The Berlin Police Chief of 12 years says he will be retiring in September.

Chief William Wolfe made the announcement on Facebook Tuesday.

He says the community has a positive future.

“Your support has been unwavering and very much appreciated. This is a wonderful community with a very positive future. I am proud of the partnership we have developed with our community and I am sure it will continue to evolve and strengthen. I have a staff filled with highly competent and dedicated police professionals and I am confident that I am leaving you in good hands,” said Wolfe in a Facebook post.

