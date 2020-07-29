Advertisement

Best Buy to close stores on Thanksgiving Day

The decision of retailers such as Best Buy to close on Thanksgiving Day comes as the coronavirus pandemic changes how customers buy goods: shopping more online and less in store.
The decision of retailers such as Best Buy to close on Thanksgiving Day comes as the coronavirus pandemic changes how customers buy goods: shopping more online and less in store.(Source: CNN)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:47 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) - Best Buy announced it will be among the retailers closing its stores on Thanksgiving Day but stressed the availability of online and mobile shopping options.

Following in the footsteps of retailers like Target and Walmart, Best Buy said Tuesday its stores would be closed Thanksgiving Day. The decision comes as the coronavirus pandemic changes how customers buy goods: shopping more online and less in store.

Best Buy noted in its statement that customers can shop through BestBuy.com and the Best Buy app, and the electronics company plans to offer its best deals of the season earlier than ever.

The company also says it’s working to enhance order fulfillment, including more convenient pickup options.

Closing on Thanksgiving has been a source of tension between retailers and labor advocates in the past. Many big box stores open on the holiday to get a jump start on Black Friday, which is generally considered the start of the year-end shopping rush.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. CNN contributed to this report.

Latest News

National

Game on: NBA finally set to see games that count again

Updated: 6 minutes ago
A re-opening night doubleheader inside the bubble at Walt Disney World awaits Thursday, when New Orleans takes on Utah before a matchup of the two teams in the Western Conference — the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers.

News

Drivers Ed students stalled due to South Burlington budget

Updated: 24 minutes ago
Channel 3's Kevin Gaiss talked with South Burlington's principal about the stalls in the school's driver's ed program

AP

‘Appalled’ Cuomo to investigate crowded Chainsmokers concert

Updated: 28 minutes ago
|
By Associated Press
New York’s governor says he is “appalled” by videos showing crowds standing close together at a Hamptons concert featuring electronic music duo The Chainsmokers over the weekend.

National

Mayor of Minn. town where couple wore swatiska masks speaks out against incident

Updated: 30 minutes ago
|
The mayor says the couple is not part of any hate group and will not face legal trouble, but the two have been blocked from Walmart stores.

Latest News

News

'Appalled' Cuomo to investigate crowded Chainsmokers concert

Updated: 35 minutes ago
New York’s governor says he is “appalled” by videos showing crowds standing close together at a Hamptons concert featuring electronic music duo The Chainsmokers over the weekend.

News

Driver's Ed in limbo; principal discusses benefits for students getting licenses

Updated: 44 minutes ago
Some South Burlington High school driver education students are in limbo, waiting for a new budget to buckle up again.

National Politics

4 Big Tech CEOs getting heat from Congress on competition

Updated: 51 minutes ago
|
By MARCY GORDON
Four Big Tech CEOs — Facebook’s Mark Zuckerberg, Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, Sundar Pichai of Google and Tim Cook of Apple — are set to answer for their companies’ practices before Congress as a House panel caps its yearlong investigation of market dominance in the industry.

National

Teachers union to allow 'safety strikes' over school reopenings amid coronavirus

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
The union says buildings should reopen only in areas with lower virus rates and only if schools require masks, update ventilation systems and make changes to space students apart.

National

AMC, Universal reach agreement to allow films to play at home sooner

Updated: 1 hour ago
In a sign of how the pandemic is remaking Hollywood traditions, AMC Theatres and Universal Studios on Tuesday announced an agreement to shorten the exclusive theatrical window to just 17 days for the studio's films.

National

Experts worry about errors if census schedule is sped up

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By MIKE SCHNEIDER
After asking for coronavirus-related deadline extensions in April, the Trump administration now appears to be abandoning that request.