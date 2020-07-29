Dartmouth releases coronavirus protocols for students

HANOVER, N.H. (WCAX) - Dartmouth College is releasing coronavirus protocols for students living on campus.

The school in Hanover, New Hampshire, says students must stay in their dorm rooms for at least 48 hours after they arrive on campus.

For the following two weeks, they can only leave their dorm to pick up meals, exercise alone outside or attend very limited college-organized activities.

