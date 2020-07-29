Advertisement

Democratic lawmakers want to give out free masks

Sen. Bernie Sanders
Sen. Bernie Sanders(WCAX)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 12:40 AM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is introducing the "Masks for All Act" in an effort to Curb the Coronavirus Surge.

Sanders and three dozen Democratic senators and representatives unveiled the legislation.

It seeks to manufacture and distribute high quality, reusable masks to everyone in the country.

The proposal was developed in consultation with health experts.

According to one estimate, widespread mask-wearing could save more than 40,000 American lives by November 1, while another analysis predicted that widespread mask-wearing would save the U.S. economy $1 trillion.

