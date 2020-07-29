Democratic lawmakers want to give out free masks

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is introducing the "Masks for All Act" in an effort to Curb the Coronavirus Surge.

Sanders and three dozen Democratic senators and representatives unveiled the legislation.

It seeks to manufacture and distribute high quality, reusable masks to everyone in the country.

The proposal was developed in consultation with health experts.

According to one estimate, widespread mask-wearing could save more than 40,000 American lives by November 1, while another analysis predicted that widespread mask-wearing would save the U.S. economy $1 trillion.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.