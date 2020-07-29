Advertisement

Did you receive your final $600 unemployment check?

(WCAX)
By Calvin Cutler
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Some of you may have noticed you didn’t receive your final $600 extended unemployment benefit on Wednesday. The Vermont Labor Department says that’s because you already got it three months ago.

Back in April, Gov. Phil Scott mailed $1,200 checks to thousands of unemployed Vermonters waiting in the unemployment backlog.

The state says these were prepayments and that the money would have to be paid back since it came from the state treasury, not the unemployment trust fund.

The Department of Labor let Vermonters know about this back in May, saying: "This check represents two-weeks of federal benefits in the amount of $600 per week, which you would have been eligible for starting the week of March 29th. This benefit is intended to help you in the immediate, while your regular claim is fully processed through the unemployment system. You will still receive the past benefits you are owed if you are eligible. Given the $1200 pre-payment has been expedited, the Department of Labor will implement post-payment quality control measures to ensure program integrity is maintained. This means you may be contacted directly by the Department of Labor."

Basically, since the Labor Department sent out those checks without checking eligibility for people because there was such a dire need for money, some had to give the cash back.

The fact that they have to give the money back is not related to the $600 payments ending.

It’s worth noting that not all Vermonters on UI are seeing this issue. It’s actually a small swath of the population. But we don’t know exactly how many.

