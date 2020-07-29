Groups demand more time for New Yorkers to register to vote

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) - Civil liberties groups are asking a state court to block New York election officials from enforcing a requirement that voters register 25 days before an election.

Representatives of the New York Civil Liberties Union and the American Civil Liberties Union said Wednesday that they have filed a request for a preliminary injunction in their ongoing lawsuit first filed in November 2018 against the New York state Board of Elections.

The group argues that the 25-day cut-off left about 93,000 New Yorkers unable to vote in the 2016 presidential election because they registered after the deadline.

The Democratic-led Legislature and voting rights groups are pushing to make it easier for New Yorkers to vote in November.

