Local politicians decry noose found in Black family’s yard

Police are investigating after a noose was found at the home of a Black family in Northern New York.
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 2:29 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
MASSENA, N.Y. (AP) - State and federal representatives from St. Lawrence County, New York, say they were disgusted by the targeting of a Black family who found a noose on the ground outside their home.

A resident of Massena, New York, posted a photo of a rope tied in a noose to Facebook on Sunday.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and other local elected officials condemned the “hateful display,” in a statement on Tuesday and says they stand with the family.

The family has asked local news outlets not to name them out of fear for their safety and started a petition calling for charges to be brought against the perpetrators.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

