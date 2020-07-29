Local politicians decry noose found in Black family’s yard

MASSENA, N.Y. (AP) - State and federal representatives from St. Lawrence County, New York, say they were disgusted by the targeting of a Black family who found a noose on the ground outside their home.

A resident of Massena, New York, posted a photo of a rope tied in a noose to Facebook on Sunday.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik and other local elected officials condemned the “hateful display,” in a statement on Tuesday and says they stand with the family.

The family has asked local news outlets not to name them out of fear for their safety and started a petition calling for charges to be brought against the perpetrators.

