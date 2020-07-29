Longtime WCAX employee dies

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We are saying goodbye to a longtime member of the WCAX family-- Andy Luchini.

Andy was born and raised in Burlington.

He started at WCAX in 1956 as a part-time projection operator. He went on to become the station's production manager, overseeing the show directors and technical crew for us. They are the people in the control room and the studio who make our news shows come to life every day.

He retired in 1997 after 40 years of service.

Andy passed away Tuesday night. He was 86.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.