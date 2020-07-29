Advertisement

North Country dog could soon appear on the silver screen

"Elton" could soon appear on the silver screen!
"Elton" could soon appear on the silver screen!(WCAX)
By Kelly O'Brien
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WESTPORT, N.Y. (WCAX) - A Northern New York pup could soon be on the silver screen!

Wednesday, Jon Dorflinger, a filmmaker from Saratoga Springs, was in Westport to meet Elton. He's an 8-month-old Newfoundland and aspiring actor.

Elton is set to play his late older brother, Rowdy. Rowdy is famous in the community. He was a therapy dog, certified water rescue dog and worked every day in classrooms in the Elizabethtown Lewis Central School District.

Rowdy has many books written about him and now a movie or TV series is in the works.

Dorflinger says stories from teachers will help him write Rowdy's story.

“To hear other perspectives and other sides of it really kind of rounds out the experience and gives me, helps me get more immersed to that time and the real impact that Rowdy the dog had on the school and community at large,” Dorflinger said.

The filmmaker says they are still in the very beginning phases and working on a script.

Copyright 2020 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

News

BPD study: Blacks arrested nearly four times more often than whites

Updated: 8 minutes ago
|
By Erin Brown
Black people are being arrested in Burlington at a rate nearly four times greater than whites, according to a new report from the police department.

News

Select board votes to stop Pledge of Allegiance

Updated: 17 minutes ago
|
By Adam Sullivan
The town of Windsor was thrust into the national spotlight over controversial remarks from a school principal about the Black Lives Matter movement. Now, the town is back in the news after the select board voted to do away with the Pledge of Allegiance. Our Adam Sullivan reports.

News

Berlin Police chief to retire

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By Ike Bendavid
The Berlin Police Chief of 12 years will be retiring in September.

News

Rutland officials ask owners of former mall, Friendly’s to clean up sites

Updated: 31 minutes ago
The Rutland Town Selectboard wants the owners of the former Diamond Run Mall and Friendly’s Restaurant to clean up their act.

Latest News

News

Longtime WCAX employee dies

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
We are saying goodbye to a longtime member of the WCAX family-- Andy Luchini.

News

What’s coming up on ‘You Can Quote Me’

Updated: 2 hours ago
Watch “You Can Quote Me” Sundays at 7:30 a.m.

News

Dartmouth releases coronavirus protocols for students

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Dartmouth College is releasing coronavirus protocols for students living on the Hanover campus.

News

WCAX must temporarily reduce power of over-the-air signal Thursday

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
WCAX will reduce the power of our over-the-air signal for part of the day on Thursday for the safety of crews working at our tower on Mount Mansfield.

AP

3 Vermont library staffers resign over COVID reopening plans

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
Three staff members of a small Vermont library have resigned over plans to reopen the library in person.

AP

Local politicians decry noose found in Black family’s yard

Updated: 3 hours ago
|
By Associated Press
State and federal representatives from St. Lawrence County, New York, say they were disgusted by the targeting of a Black family who found a noose on the ground outside their home.