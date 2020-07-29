Advertisement

Prosecutors: ‘Alarming’ that Maxwell may publicize victims

Ghislaine Maxwell-File photo
Ghislaine Maxwell-File photo(CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:03 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) - Prosecutors say they fear that some witnesses in the criminal case against Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend may face harassment and intimidation if defense lawyers can identify them publicly.

Prosecutors asked a judge Tuesday to block lawyers for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell from publicly identifying women who have spoken publicly about Epstein or Maxwell.

Defense lawyers said Monday that banning them from discussing the women will hinder their ability to prepare witnesses for trial.

Prosecutors said there was no conceivable benefit to the defense other than perhaps discouraging witnesses from cooperating with authorities.

Maxwell has pleaded not guilty to recruiting three girls for Epstein to sexually abuse in the 1990s.

Epstein killed himself last August.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

Latest News

News

Public asked to help count turkeys in New York

Updated: 20 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
New York environmental officials say they need your help to count wild turkeys.

News

Latest coronavirus numbers -- WCAX continuing coverage

Updated: 27 minutes ago
|
By WCAX
The latest numbers on the coronavirus in our region and other important information.

News

Bennington approves ‘All Black Lives Matter’ street mural

Updated: 31 minutes ago
Officials in the Vermont town of Bennington have approved the creation of an “All Black Lives Matter” street mural in front of the town offices.

News

Public to share thoughts on Champlain Parkway project

Updated: 38 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
A hearing about the Champlain Parkway project is scheduled for Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

Latest News

News

Berlin Police chief to retire

Updated: 56 minutes ago
|
By WCAX News Team
The Berlin Police Chief of 12 years will be retiring in September.

News

South Burlington driver’s ed students in limbo due to budget

Updated: 57 minutes ago
|
By Kevin Gaiss
Some young want-to-be drivers are stuck in limbo without a license, that’s because South Burlington is still without a budget for the 2020-2021 school year.

News

Democratic lawmakers want to give out free masks

Updated: 1 hour ago
Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders is introducing the "Masks for All Act" in an effort to Curb the Coronavirus Surge.

News

Burlington Police Commission members say more discussion needed on bodycam policy

Updated: 1 hour ago
|
By Erin Brown
The Burlington Police Commission has postponed making any changes to how it releases officer-worn body camera footage.

News

Berlin Police confiscate 12 marijuana plants

Updated: 2 hours ago
|
By WCAX News Team
Officers with the Berlin Police Department found themselves doing some extreme gardening Friday.

News

Drivers Ed students stalled due to South Burlington budget

Updated: 4 hours ago
Channel 3's Kevin Gaiss talked with South Burlington's principal about the stalls in the school's driver's ed program