Public asked to help count turkeys in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York environmental officials say they need your help to count wild turkeys.

In August, survey participants record the sex and age composition of all flocks of wild turkeys observed during normal travel.

The count allows officials to gauge reproductive success and predict fall harvest potential.

If you want to help, you can download a form on the DEC’s website along with instructions and the datasheet. You can also get survey cards by contacting your regional DEC office, calling 518-402-8883, or e-mailing wildlife@dec.ny.gov with “Turkey Survey” in the subject line. You can also submit observations online.

