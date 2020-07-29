Advertisement

Public to share thoughts on Champlain Parkway project

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 29, 2020
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A public hearing about the Champlain Parkway project is scheduled for Wednesday night at 6 p.m.

The project has been talked about for decades and supporters say it would improve traffic through the South End to downtown.

Wednesday night’s meeting is to talk about the environmental impact statement.

The Pine Street Coalition opposes the project. Members says they’re asking for a extension of the comment period.

A member of the group says the project directly affects the King Maple Neighborhood, which he says is a large minority community.

The meeting is both virtually and in-person.

This notice is to announce a public hearing and the availability of a Limited-Scope Draft Supplemental Environmental...

Posted by City of Burlington Public Works on Wednesday, July 15, 2020
