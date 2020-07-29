Advertisement

Rep. Gohmert tests positive for COVID day after AG Barr hearing, reports say

Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, questions Attorney General William Barr during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the oversight of the Department of Justice on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Washington.
Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Texas, questions Attorney General William Barr during a House Judiciary Committee hearing on the oversight of the Department of Justice on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Washington.(Matt McClain/The Washington Post via AP, Pool)
Published: Jul. 29, 2020 at 11:17 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
(Gray News) - GOP Rep. Louis Gohmert tested positive for the coronavirus Wednesday, one day after attending a House hearing with Attorney General Bill Barr.

Gohmert, R-Texas, did not wear a mask at the judiciary committee hearing Tuesday. Politico reported the positive test, according to multiple sources.

He was tested in a pre-screen at the White House before a scheduled trip to his home state with President Donald Trump.

After the diagnosis, Gohmert returned to his Washington office to tell staff, ABC News reported.

Gohmert told CNN in June that he was not wearing a mask because he was regularly tested for COVID-19.

He added that if he gets the virus, "you'll never see me without a mask."

The Hill reporter Olivia Beavers shared video Wednesday showing Gohmert and Barr close to each other, both without masks. She said the two exchanged "a comment or two" before the hearing.

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

